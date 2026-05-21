Australian Tourist Found Dead In Phuket Condominium

PHUKET, Thailand — An Australian tourist was found deceased inside a condominium in Phuket’s Karon area, with police discovering a plate containing white powder near the body, according to officials from Karon Police Station.

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The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. on May 20, 2026, at a condominium complex in Karon subdistrict, Mueang district. Police from Karon Police Station, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Ekasak Khwanwan, deputy investigation inspector, responded to the scene after receiving a report of a death inside the property. Officers subsequently informed Police Colonel Patapee Srichai, superintendent of Karon Police Station, before conducting a formal inspection of the room.

The deceased was identified by authorities as C. K., a 27-year-old Australian national. His body was found lying on the floor inside the condominium unit. According to condominium staff, they had last seen the tourist at approximately 12:20 a.m. on May 19, 2026. Staff later became concerned when they were unable to make contact with the guest and requested assistance from the condominium owner to access the room, where the individual was discovered deceased prior to police notification.

Initial examination at the scene revealed a plate containing white powder placed on a table in close proximity to the body. Police reported no visible signs of struggle, forced entry, or physical assault within the room. The absence of overt trauma has led investigators to consider multiple potential causes pending forensic analysis.

Forensic officers were called to collect physical evidence from the room, while forensic physicians from Vachira Phuket Hospital are scheduled to conduct a post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause and manner of death. Authorities confirmed that the white powder discovered at the scene will be submitted to a laboratory for chemical analysis as part of the comprehensive investigation.

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Police have not confirmed the cause of death and emphasized that further examination, including toxicology screening and forensic pathology review, is required before conclusions can be reached. Officers are coordinating with the Australian Embassy in Bangkok regarding consular notification, family assistance, and repatriation procedures in accordance with international protocols.

Karon, located on Phuket’s west coast, is a popular destination for international travelers seeking beach access, dining, and hospitality services. Local authorities maintain regular policing presence in tourist areas to ensure public safety and to respond promptly to incidents involving visitors.

Under Thai investigative protocols, deaths involving foreign nationals undergo thorough examination to determine whether circumstances are consistent with natural causes, accident, suicide, or criminal activity. All potential explanations remain under consideration until forensic findings provide clearer direction.

For visitors to Thailand, authorities have reiterated the importance of maintaining awareness of personal health and safety, particularly regarding consumption of substances of unknown origin. Travelers experiencing medical concerns are encouraged to seek immediate assistance from local health services or contact their country’s consular representatives.

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As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone who may have interacted with the deceased during his stay or who possesses relevant information about his activities to come forward through official channels. Further updates regarding forensic findings, investigative conclusions, and any related administrative or legal proceedings are expected as Karon Police and relevant agencies provide additional information through verified sources.

-Thailand News (TN)