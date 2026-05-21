Thai Prime Minister Anutin Begins Official Visit To France To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

PARIS, France — Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has commenced an official visit to France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, marking a significant diplomatic engagement aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, transport, and cultural exchange, according to government spokesperson Ratchada Dhnadirek.

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The visit, which spans one week, coincides with the 170th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations between Thailand and France, providing a symbolic backdrop for discussions focused on elevating the relationship to a strategic partnership. Prime Minister Anutin is scheduled to meet with President Macron during a working dinner, where leaders are expected to address opportunities for enhanced economic collaboration and mutual investment.

A central component of the agenda involves energy security cooperation, with the Prime Minister planned to hold discussions with the director of the International Energy Agency. These talks are intended to explore avenues for sustainable energy development, technology transfer, and regional energy resilience, areas of growing importance for both nations amid global transitions toward cleaner energy systems.

Cultural diplomacy also features prominently in the visit’s objectives. Prime Minister Anutin is scheduled to meet with the director-general of UNESCO to follow up on previous discussions and to advance efforts to promote Thai culture on the global stage. The Thai government has indicated plans to pursue the registration of the “Thai costume” as an item of intangible cultural heritage later this year, a move designed to enhance international recognition of Thai traditional attire and generate added value for the country’s creative economy, including fashion, handicrafts, tourism, and soft power initiatives.

Beyond bilateral meetings, the Prime Minister’s itinerary includes engagements with senior representatives of international organizations based in France, reflecting Thailand’s commitment to multilateral cooperation and global governance issues. These discussions are expected to cover topics such as public health, education, and sustainable development, areas where Thailand and France have previously collaborated.

The visit underscores Thailand’s broader foreign policy orientation toward deepening partnerships with European nations while advancing economic diversification and cultural diplomacy. France, as a leading European economy and permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, represents a significant partner for Thailand in areas ranging from aerospace and transportation to education and innovation.

Le Premier Ministre Anutin Charnvirakul est parti pour la France pour une visite de 5 jours qui se conclura par un dîner de travail avec le président de la République, Emmanuel Macron. Du 22 au 26 mai, cinq jours intenses, ponctués de rendez-vous de haut niveau. pic.twitter.com/fQUNu4syuH — France en Thaïlande 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FRenThailande) May 21, 2026

Trade and investment form a key pillar of the bilateral relationship. Thailand and France have maintained growing commercial ties in recent years, with French companies active in sectors including energy, infrastructure, luxury goods, and tourism in Thailand, while Thai exports to France encompass automotive parts, electronics, agricultural products, and processed foods. Both governments have expressed interest in expanding these exchanges through streamlined regulatory frameworks and enhanced business matchmaking initiatives.

Transport connectivity represents another area of potential cooperation, with discussions expected to address aviation links, logistics infrastructure, and sustainable mobility solutions. Given Thailand’s strategic position in Southeast Asia and France’s expertise in transportation technology, collaborative projects in this domain could yield mutual benefits for trade facilitation and regional connectivity.

As the visit progresses, official statements and joint announcements are anticipated regarding specific agreements or memoranda of understanding resulting from the discussions. The Thai government has emphasized that outcomes from the visit will be communicated through verified channels to ensure accuracy and transparency.

For observers of international relations, the Anutin-Macron engagement reflects broader trends in ASEAN-Europe diplomacy, as Southeast Asian nations seek to diversify partnerships and European countries pursue deeper engagement with dynamic Asian economies. The 170th anniversary of Thai-French diplomatic relations provides a meaningful occasion to reflect on historical ties while charting a course for future collaboration.

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Further updates regarding the outcomes of meetings, any signed agreements, and subsequent policy developments are expected as Prime Minister Anutin’s delegation provides additional information through official government channels.

-Thailand News (TN)