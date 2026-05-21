Fire Destroys Indian Restaurant In South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Chon Buri — A fire tore through an Indian restaurant and tailor shop in South Pattaya during the early hours of May 21, 2026, causing extensive damage to the property but resulting in no reported injuries, according to local emergency response authorities.

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The blaze broke out around 4:55 a.m. at the Green Chilli Indian Food restaurant and tailor shop located in Soi 13 Pattaya Beach. The Pattaya City Land Disaster Relief Radio Centre dispatched firefighters, emergency vehicles, and volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue foundation to the scene following reports of a building fire.

When emergency crews arrived, flames were already engulfing the restaurant, with thick black smoke billowing from the structure. Authorities evacuated nearby residents and businesses as firefighters worked to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to adjacent properties.

Officials reported that the fire was brought under control following an intensive suppression operation. Initial inspections found that property, equipment, and inventory inside the restaurant had been completely destroyed, leaving the interior heavily charred and the structure significantly damaged.

According to preliminary accounts, restaurant staff fled the building as the fire escalated rapidly. A witness reported observing smoke initially before flames spread quickly throughout the premises. Attempts to combat the fire using portable extinguishers and domestic water hoses were unsuccessful due to the rapid intensification of the blaze.

Firefighters successfully prevented the flames from spreading to neighboring buildings, limiting the damage to the primary structure. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and police indicated that investigators will coordinate with relevant agencies, including fire prevention specialists and forensic experts, to establish the origin and circumstances of the incident.

Under Thai fire safety regulations, commercial properties are subject to inspection requirements regarding fire prevention equipment, electrical systems, and emergency exit protocols. Authorities typically conduct thorough examinations following significant fires to identify potential hazards and recommend preventive measures for similar establishments.

Pattaya’s Soi 13 area, located near the beachfront, hosts numerous restaurants, shops, and hospitality businesses catering to international visitors. Local authorities have emphasized the importance of fire safety compliance in commercial zones, particularly in areas with high pedestrian traffic and mixed-use buildings.

For business owners in Pattaya and surrounding areas, fire prevention resources and safety guidance are available through municipal offices and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Regular maintenance of electrical systems, proper storage of flammable materials, and functional fire suppression equipment are among the recommended practices for reducing fire risks.

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As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed activity near the restaurant prior to or during the fire to come forward with relevant information. Further updates regarding the cause of the blaze, damage assessments, and any related safety recommendations are expected as Pattaya City Fire Department and police investigators provide additional information through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)