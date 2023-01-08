Pattaya Police Chief Addresses Viral Brawl on Walking Street in Front of Indian Restaurant and Mujra Club

2 hours ago TN
Night view of Walking Street in Pattaya

Night view of Walking Street in Pattaya. Photo: Wpcpey.




The Pattaya Police Chief addressed a viral brawl that was captured on video and widely shared on social media last week. The brawl took place at an unidentified Indian restaurant and Mujra (type of Indian dance) club located near Marine Disco in the middle of Walking Street on the night of January 3rd, 2023.

According to Pattaya Police Chief Kunlachart Kunlachai, who spoke to associated Thai press about the incident, the brawl started after an intoxicated Indian tourist was asked by the owner of the Indian dance club to leave due to being too drunk and allegedly groping the staff inappropriately.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya, Chonburi

British Tourist with Possible Mental Health Issue Assisted by Pattaya Officials After Jumping Off Bali Hai Pier

4 hours ago TN
Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri

Police Identify prime Suspect in Murder of British Ex-pat in Pattaya Area

1 day ago TN
Pattaya Police pickup

70-year-old British Ex-pat Shot Dead in Pattaya

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Playing fire skipping rope at Full Moon Party, Haad Rin Sunrise Beach in Koh Phangan

First Full Moon Party This Year in Koh Phangan Generates at Least 100 Million Baht

2 hours ago TN
Night view of Walking Street in Pattaya

Pattaya Police Chief Addresses Viral Brawl on Walking Street in Front of Indian Restaurant and Mujra Club

2 hours ago TN
Reception given by the Royal Thai Embassy of Vienna hosted by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha of Thailand

Princess Bajrakitiyabha remains unconscious, bacteria blamed for illness

3 hours ago TN
Arrivals Level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Thai Business Operators Submit Complaints Against New Tourist Covid-19 Vaccine Entry Requirements

3 hours ago TN
China Airlines Airbus A330-302

China reopens its borders after almost three years of strict ‘zero covid’ policy

3 hours ago TN