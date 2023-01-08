Pattaya Police Chief Addresses Viral Brawl on Walking Street in Front of Indian Restaurant and Mujra Club









The Pattaya Police Chief addressed a viral brawl that was captured on video and widely shared on social media last week. The brawl took place at an unidentified Indian restaurant and Mujra (type of Indian dance) club located near Marine Disco in the middle of Walking Street on the night of January 3rd, 2023.

According to Pattaya Police Chief Kunlachart Kunlachai, who spoke to associated Thai press about the incident, the brawl started after an intoxicated Indian tourist was asked by the owner of the Indian dance club to leave due to being too drunk and allegedly groping the staff inappropriately.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

