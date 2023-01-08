First Full Moon Party This Year in Koh Phangan Generates at Least 100 Million Baht

2 hours ago TN
Playing fire skipping rope at Full Moon Party, Haad Rin Sunrise Beach in Koh Phangan

Playing fire skipping rope at Full Moon Party, Haad Rin Sunrise Beach in Koh Phangan. Photo: Per Meistrup.




More than 20,000 tourists visited the first Full Moon Party of this year last night (January 6th) at about 9:00 P.M. Rain poured down for a while but after that tourists were able to enjoy dancing on the beach.

The Surat Thani Vice Governor Mr. Choosak Rooying told the Phuket Express “Many tourists are visiting Phangan Island and nearby islands such as Samui Island, Tao Island, and Ang Thong Island. There are even not enough flights for tourists to visit these areas. Local and business operators have earned more income when compared with the past few years during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



