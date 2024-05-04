Gas Leak Leads to Fire at Kebab Restaurant in South Pattaya

A fire, triggered by a gas leak from a propane cylinder, caused significant damage to Master Kebab, a popular eatery in South Pattaya near Walking Street. There was one minor injury.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:00 P.M. on Friday, May 3rd, and was promptly reported to Lieutenant Colonel Pitak Nernsang of the Pattaya City Police. Emergency services, including firefighters and the Pattaya News team, were dispatched to the location on Second Road, where they encountered a crowd of concerned residents and tourists.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

