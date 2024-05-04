Street in Bangkok with light traffic jam and overhead power cables

BMA suspends work on electrical ducts until all manholes are covered

TN

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has ordered the suspension of construction work on electrical ducts at the mouth of Lat Phrao Soi 49, until the Metropolitan Electricity Administration (MEA) has properly covered the manholes along the central reservation.

Man Dies After Falling into Tube Well in Bangkok

A man accidentally fell to his death in a 15-metre-deep electrical duct, through a manhole, when he stepped on the substandard plywood covering of the hole.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply