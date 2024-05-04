BMA suspends work on electrical ducts until all manholes are covered

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has ordered the suspension of construction work on electrical ducts at the mouth of Lat Phrao Soi 49, until the Metropolitan Electricity Administration (MEA) has properly covered the manholes along the central reservation.

Man Dies After Falling into Tube Well in Bangkok

A man accidentally fell to his death in a 15-metre-deep electrical duct, through a manhole, when he stepped on the substandard plywood covering of the hole.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!