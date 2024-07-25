Floodwater has receded in some areas

Heavy Rainfall Expected in Northeast and East Thailand

A moderate southwest monsoon is covering the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in heavy rainfall in parts of the northeastern region. Some areas in the eastern region are expected to experience very heavy rain.

Heavy rains expected in parts of Thailand until July 22nd

Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy and accumulated rainfall, which could lead to flash floods and forest runoff, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying regions.

