Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi Moved to House Arrest in Nay Pyi Taw

BANGKOK — Myanmar’s detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been transferred to house arrest in the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, her legal team confirmed on Friday, marking a significant change in her detention status after more than four years of imprisonment following the 2021 military coup.

Myanmar military court extends Aung San Suu Kyi sentence to 33 years in prison

The Nobel laureate has been detained since the military ousted the civilian government in a coup in February 2021, an event that triggered a deadly civil war that has since engulfed much of the country. Her whereabouts had been unclear for extended periods, with the military junta restricting information about her condition and location.

“Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is currently still in Nay Pyi Taw,” a member of her legal team told Reuters, confirming that she had been moved to house arrest in the capital on Thursday night. The legal team plans to meet the detained former leader on Sunday, the representative said, marking what would be a rare opportunity for direct contact with the embattled democracy icon.

The move to house arrest comes amid growing international pressure on the Myanmar military to release political prisoners and return the country to a path toward democracy. However, the junta has shown little willingness to cede power, and the civil war has only intensified, with pro-democracy forces and ethnic armed groups fighting against the military across large swathes of the country.

Former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from detention to house arrest, according to state media reports.#Myanmar #Leader #detention #housearresthttps://t.co/XcZZdoWWmq — Northeast Now (@NENowNews) May 2, 2026

Aung San Suu Kyi, 79, was sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison after being convicted on a series of charges that her supporters and human rights groups have dismissed as politically motivated attempts to remove her from public life. The charges ranged from corruption and election violations to breaches of the official secrets act.

The transfer to house arrest may signal a change in the junta’s approach to her detention, though the military has not publicly commented on the move or its rationale. Her legal team has consistently called for her unconditional release, along with the release of thousands of other political prisoners still held by the military.

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For the millions of Myanmar citizens who supported Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy and its brief return to civilian rule, the news of her transfer offers a glimmer of hope that her conditions may improve. But with the country still in the grip of a brutal civil war that has displaced more than two million people, and the military showing no sign of relinquishing control, the path to democracy remains as uncertain as ever. Her legal team’s planned meeting on Sunday may shed more light on her condition and the circumstances of the transfer, but for now, the world watches and waits.

-Thailand News (TN)