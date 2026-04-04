Remains Found on Thai Ship Struck Near Hormuz as Search for Missing Crew Continues

BANGKOK — Human remains have been discovered during a second search of the Thai commercial vessel Mayuree Naree, which was struck by Iranian projectiles on March 11, the Thai Foreign Ministry announced.

Thai Cargo Ship Attacked Near Strait of Hormuz, Three Crew Missing

The ministry cited information from the ship’s owner, Precious Shipping PLC, which confirmed that a specialised search and rescue team made the discovery during a more detailed inspection of the vessel.

Extensive Damage Hinders Search

The ship was severely damaged by fire and flooding, particularly in and near the engine room, leaving only a limited number of sections accessible to search teams. The Mayuree Naree was struck by what was initially described as an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route. The projectile hit the stern of the vessel, triggering explosions and fires that engulfed parts of the ship.

Three Crew Members Still Missing

Twenty crew members jumped overboard and were rescued following the attack. However, three others remain missing and are believed to have been working in the engine room when the vessel was struck. The company has informed the families of the missing crew of the latest development, the ministry said.

🚨 My intuition was spot on! Human remains were finally discovered aboard the Mayuree Naree cargo ship during a second search for three missing Thai crew members after the March 11 Strait of Hormuz attack by the IRGC. On April 3, Precious Shipping informed the Ministry of… pic.twitter.com/LmKzlZ51oF — Jeab (@Jeab1030599) April 3, 2026

Forensic Identification Pending

“The Ministry is saddened by this development,” the statement read, adding that Thai authorities will continue to work closely with relevant embassies, Iranian officials and other agencies to expedite forensic identification of the remains as soon as possible.

Call for Diplomacy

The ministry also called on all parties concerned to return to dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter, while emphasizing the need to ensure the safety of civilians and freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.

Thailand Summons Iranian Envoy Over Attack on Thai Cargo Ship

For the families of the missing crew members, the discovery of remains brings a somber step closer to closure — though the wait for definitive identification and answers about the attack that changed their lives continues.

-Thailand News (TN)