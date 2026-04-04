65-Year-Old British Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash in Banglamung

CHONBURI — A 65-year-old British man died after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a utility pole on Soi Na Mueang in the Pong subdistrict of Bang Lamung district on the evening of April 3, 2026, despite prolonged resuscitation efforts by emergency responders.

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Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya unit were alerted to the accident at approximately 8:00pm and immediately proceeded to the scene in the Pong area.

Fatal Injuries

On arrival, responders found the man unconscious beside his motorcycle with severe injuries and no vital signs. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed, but the attempts were unsuccessful, and a doctor later confirmed death at the scene. Initial examination indicated the victim had suffered a broken neck.

The victim was later identified as Mr P., a 65-year-old British national. Nearby, authorities found a black Yamaha motorcycle bearing Chonburi registration plates. The front of the vehicle was heavily damaged, consistent with a high-impact collision with the utility pole.

Investigation Underway

Police documented the scene, collecting photographic evidence as part of their investigation. Officers have begun inquiries to determine the exact cause of the crash, including whether speed, road conditions, or loss of control were contributing factors.

Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash and will proceed in accordance with legal procedures. Further details are expected once the inquiry is complete and any contributing factors have been fully assessed.

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The incident adds to the toll of motorcycle accidents in Thailand, where two-wheelers remain a popular but risky mode of transport, particularly on roads with uneven surfaces, poor lighting, or unexpected hazards. For the family and friends of the deceased, the loss is sudden and devastating — a reminder of how quickly a routine journey can turn fatal.

-Thailand News (TN)