Three Foreigners Arrested for Using Fake Money in Phuket

PHUKET — Three foreigners were arrested in Phuket on April 1 for attempting to settle a bill at an entertainment venue on Bangla Road using fake banknotes, highlighting the risks of counterfeit currency in tourist areas.

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The suspects, whose nationalities remain undisclosed, tried to pay for their food and drinks with three $100 bills. A vigilant staff member at the venue noticed the suspicious nature of the banknotes and prevented the group from leaving before a closer examination could be conducted. Local media reported that the counterfeit notes were printed on regular paper, distinctly different from genuine currency materials. Additionally, the bills were marked with the word “Copy” and the phrase “For Toy Only,” indicating they originated from a toy or card game set.

Severe Penalties

Under Thai criminal law, using counterfeit money carries severe penalties, with potential sentences of up to 10 years in prison and fines as high as 200,000 baht. The incident underscores the importance of thorough currency checks in preventing fraud, particularly in busy tourist districts where cash transactions are common.

Foreigners in Pattaya and Phuket have been distributing fake $100 bills—one during filming and another in a nightclub. Using counterfeit currency can result in fines of up to 200,000 THB or a prison sentence of up to 10 years in Thailand. pic.twitter.com/zgl3zZnTX4 — Personal Thailand (@PersonalThai) April 3, 2026

Legal Proceedings

The suspects will now face legal proceedings in Thailand, where they could be prosecuted under the country’s stringent forgery laws. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

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The case serves as a cautionary tale for both tourists and businesses: what might appear to be a harmless novelty or souvenir can lead to serious legal consequences when passed off as genuine currency. For the three foreigners now in custody, an attempt to use toy money for real purchases has resulted in very real criminal charges.

-Thailand News (TN)