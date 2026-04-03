Authorities Probe Mystery Loss of 57 Million Litres of Fuel in Surat Thani

BANGKOK — The Department of Special Investigation is probing the mysterious disappearance of approximately 57 million litres of fuel oil during sea transport from a refinery to oil depots in the southern province of Surat Thani, Justice Minister Rutthapon Naowarat announced today.

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A total of 217 million litres of fuel left the refinery on 96 voyages to six oil depots in Surat Thani in March, but only 160 million litres arrived, the minister told reporters. The whereabouts of the remaining 57 million litres remain unknown. He made clear, however, that the refinery is not responsible for the discrepancy.

Pattern of Similar Cases

The justice minister noted that several similar cases, in which oil shipments left refineries but failed to reach their destinations, have previously been reported in Ang Thong, Tak and Nakhon Sawan provinces. In those instances, it was eventually discovered that the oil had been hoarded for profiteering.

Possible Smuggling or Hoarding

DSI Director-General Yutthana Praedam said the missing fuel oil may have been offloaded onto other vessels at sea and smuggled out of the country, or hoarded without notifying relevant authorities. He noted that deliberately delaying oil deliveries by a trader is an offence under Thai law.

IRPC and OR have moved to shut down claims linking their Surat Thani oil storage operations to suspected fuel hoarding. IRPC said the depot under scrutiny is not owned by the company and stressed that it only leases storage tanks in Surat Thani, with no authority over other… — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) April 3, 2026

Service Stations Hoarding Fuel

Meanwhile, Pol Gen Tatchai Pitaneelaboot, the deputy national police chief, disclosed that six service stations have been found hoarding fuel and allegedly diverting deliveries to sell to selected customers at higher prices. He said the stations charged a 10-baht premium per litre of diesel sold to certain industries in need of fuel to keep their operations running.

The investigations come amid ongoing fuel shortages across Thailand, driven by global supply disruptions following the Middle East conflict. The DSI is continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses to determine the full extent of the missing fuel and identify those responsible for any criminal activity.

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For consumers and businesses already struggling with rising fuel costs and limited availability, the revelation that millions of litres have gone missing or been hoarded adds to growing frustration — and underscores the challenges authorities face in ensuring that fuel supplies reach those who need them most.

-Thailand News (TN)