Diesel Prices Rise Again, Bus Fares Set to Increase

BANGKOK — Diesel prices in Thailand rose again on April 3 after the Oil Fuel Fund committee reduced subsidies for a second consecutive day, pushing retail costs higher and leading to increases in public transport fares just ahead of the Songkran holiday period.

Thailand Raises Diesel Price by Another 3.50 Baht per Liter

The subsidy for diesel was cut by 3.51 baht per litre to 14.27 baht per litre, resulting in pump prices rising by 3.50 baht per litre to 47.74 baht per litre. Biodiesel B20 saw a similar increase, with prices climbing by 3.50 baht per litre to 42.74 baht per litre following a subsidy reduction of 3.48 baht per litre.

Consecutive Hikes

The latest adjustment follows an earlier subsidy reduction, marking two consecutive days of price increases. Authorities said the move reflects ongoing pressure on the Oil Fuel Fund and the need to gradually reduce financial support for fuel pricing. The changes come at a sensitive time, just ahead of the Songkran Festival, when travel demand typically surges across the country.

Bus and Van Fares to Rise

In response to rising fuel costs, the Transport Department has approved fare increases for public transport operators. Bus fares will rise by 5 satang per kilometre, while passenger van fares will increase by 2 baht per 100 kilometres.

Thailand’s Oil Fuel Fund Committee has cut diesel subsidies by Bt3.51 a litre, pushing the retail diesel price up to Bt47.74 from April 3. #diesel #energycrisis #OilPrices

https://t.co/5IZopC7bIH — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) April 2, 2026

A Transport Department spokesperson said the adjustment was necessary as fares had not been revised for a long time despite increasing operational costs. He added that without the fare increase, operators could be forced to reduce services or halt freight transport due to declining profitability — a disruption that would be particularly problematic during the upcoming holiday period when maintaining transport capacity is essential. The fare changes are intended to ensure service continuity and support operators facing higher fuel expenses.

Further Adjustments Possible

Local media reported that further adjustments to fuel subsidies and transport fares may be considered if global energy prices remain volatile. Authorities are expected to continue monitoring the financial status of the Oil Fuel Fund while balancing the impact on consumers and businesses. The immediate focus remains on maintaining stable transport services during the Songkran travel period.

Thai Government to Promote B20 Biodiesel as Cheaper Alternative

For motorists and public transport users, the consecutive price hikes add to mounting household costs. And with the Songkran holiday approaching — a time when millions of Thais travel to their hometowns — the timing of the increases has only intensified the financial strain on those already grappling with a sustained rise in the cost of living.

-Thailand News (TN)