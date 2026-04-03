31 Ladyboys Arrested in Pattaya Crackdown on Tourist Harassment

PATTAYA — Police conducted an early-morning crackdown targeting transgender women in Pattaya’s Walking Street area on April 1, 2026, arresting 31 individuals following a string of widely publicized incidents related to harassment and assault of tourists.

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The operation, led by the superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station and the Bang Lamung district chief, involved more than 30 officers focused on the bustling nightlife hub. Walking Street, known internationally as a major entertainment destination, had been identified as a gathering spot for individuals allegedly involved in offenses against tourists.

Rising Public Concern

Recent weeks had seen escalating public concern and media attention following several high-profile cases involving transgender women in confrontations with foreign visitors. These included physical altercations, thefts and aggressive solicitation along the beachfront and entertainment zones. The incidents had prompted tourists and local business owners to call for stronger police action.

Commitment to Safety

Following the operation, authorities emphasized their commitment to ensuring the safety of both tourists and residents. Police officials stated that the crackdown was intended to restore confidence among visitors and send a clear message that harassing behavior would not be tolerated.

Ladyboys troubling and fighting with tourists is very common in Pattaya and other popular cities of Thailand. Do some research LUDO. pic.twitter.com/8oEw2m1S19 — Kaju Katli (@kajookatli) March 30, 2026

Balancing Act

Experts noted that while such crackdowns can potentially aid in restoring visitor confidence, they also raised concerns about stigmatization of the transgender community. The move underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement in balancing public safety with community relations in tourist-heavy areas, where the line between legitimate street commerce and harassment can sometimes blur.

Future Plans

Looking forward, Pattaya authorities plan to intensify patrols and collaborate with local communities to address such issues more effectively. Continuous monitoring and engagement with diverse groups in the area are aimed at preventing further incidents while avoiding blanket stigmatization of any particular group.

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The arrests mark the most significant police action targeting tourist harassment in Pattaya this year, as authorities seek to reassure visitors that the city remains a safe destination ahead of the peak Songkran holiday period.

-Thailand News (TN)