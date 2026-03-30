African Women Clash with Transgender Group on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA — A late-night altercation between a group of Thai transgender women and African women erupted on Pattaya Beach in the early hours of March 29, drawing widespread attention online and sparking renewed criticism over the management of the city’s beachfront areas.

Swedish Man Assaulted by Transgender in Pattaya After Dispute

The incident occurred at approximately 3:50am near the old pier, about 50 metres from Walking Street, opposite Soi Beach Road 13/4 in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province. Video footage of the confrontation rapidly circulated on social media, showing the altercation escalating into a physical exchange that alarmed nearby tourists.

Escalation from Dispute

According to reports, the ladyboys group, who typically offer services along Pattaya Beach Road, became involved in a dispute with a group of foreign women of African origin. Witnesses said the argument intensified quickly, leading to a street fight that drew both concern and, in some cases, cheering from onlookers.

A source identified only as “A,” a member of the transgender group, said the situation began when two foreign women were arguing among themselves. She claimed she approached them to suggest they resolve their dispute elsewhere but was met with the remark “shut up, ladyboy,” which led to a verbal exchange and eventual physical confrontation. She insisted her intention had been to defuse the situation.

Missing Phone Reported

During the altercation, “A” reported that her mobile phone went missing, though it remains unclear who took it. Police investigators have recorded the loss in the daily log and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the individual responsible. As of now, neither the transgender group nor the foreign women involved have filed formal complaints or pursued legal action.

Ladyboys Knocking Seven Shades Of Shite Out of African Hookers in Pattaya pic.twitter.com/LPfPJoOc4p — James Goddard (@JamesPGoddard90) March 29, 2026

Calls for Improved Oversight

The incident has sparked widespread criticism online, with many questioning the management of Pattaya’s beach areas and the frequency of similar disturbances. Authorities are expected to continue reviewing surveillance footage and may take further steps if complaints are filed.

The case has renewed calls for stricter regulation and improved oversight of beachfront activities to prevent similar incidents in the future. Pattaya’s beachfront, particularly in the vicinity of Walking Street, remains a focal point for nightlife and tourism, but recurring altercations have raised concerns about safety and the adequacy of existing security measures.

Swedish Man Assaulted by Transgender in Pattaya After Dispute

For now, the incident serves as a reminder of the tensions that can arise in high-traffic tourist zones, where late-night gatherings, alcohol and cultural misunderstandings can quickly escalate into public disturbances. Authorities have not indicated whether further action will be taken in the absence of formal complaints.

-Thailand News (TN)