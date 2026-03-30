Canadian tourist dies while climbing Tiger Cave Temple in Krabi

KRABI — A Canadian tourist has died from heart failure while attempting the strenuous 1,260-step climb at Krabi’s Tiger Cave Temple, marking the second fatal incident at the popular spiritual landmark in just three days.

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The man collapsed near the 1,100th step, where his wife and other climbers attempted to resuscitate him before rescue teams arrived at the scene. Despite their efforts, he could not be revived. The deceased’s wife reported that her husband had shown signs of dizziness prior to collapsing, suggesting he may have been experiencing medical distress before the cardiac event.

Second Fatality in Days

The death follows another tragic incident just days earlier, in which a 68-year-old Thai man also died while attempting the climb. The back-to-back fatalities have heightened concerns about the safety of the challenging ascent, particularly for older visitors and those with underlying health conditions.

The Tiger Cave Temple, known locally as Wat Tham Suea, is one of Krabi’s most revered spiritual landmarks. The climb to the summit — featuring 1,260 steps that ascend a steep limestone cliff — rewards those who complete it with panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. However, the demanding nature of the climb, combined with Thailand’s tropical heat and humidity, can pose significant physical strain, particularly for those unprepared for the exertion.

Calls for Safety Measures

The incidents have fueled online calls within Thailand for heightened safety measures at the temple. Suggestions from social media users have included the installation of a cable car to provide an alternative means of reaching the summit, restricting access for older visitors, and introducing mandatory health checks for those attempting the climb.

Critics have noted that while the temple is a popular tourist attraction, the infrastructure for emergency response remains limited, and many visitors underestimate the physical demands of the ascent. The combination of steep steps, high temperatures and humidity can create dangerous conditions, particularly for individuals with pre-existing cardiovascular issues.

The view from the top of Tiger Cave Temple (Wat Tham Suea) in Krabi is amazing. However, the only way up is a strenuous 1,200 stair climb. You should be cautious about making the climb when it's hot. Yesterday, sadly, one elderly gentleman collapsed and died at the top. There a… pic.twitter.com/wv4QkFOt8l — Thos Major (@ThosMajor) March 28, 2026

Ongoing Concerns

Recent emergencies on the ascent have added urgency to calls for improved safety protocols. While the temple holds deep spiritual significance for many, the repeated incidents have prompted questions about whether more should be done to protect visitors, particularly those who may not be aware of the risks.

Temple officials and local authorities are now expected to consider proposed safety improvements as they work to prevent further accidents. Options under discussion may include clearer warning signs at the base of the climb, on-site medical screening, improved emergency response procedures, and possibly the installation of rest stations with medical supplies along the route.

Tiger Cave Temple (Wat Tham Suea) in Krabi

For now, the Canadian tourist’s death serves as a somber reminder of the risks that can accompany even the most rewarding travel experiences — and the importance of ensuring that visitor safety remains a priority at Thailand’s most physically demanding attractions.

-Thailand News (TN)