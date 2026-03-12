12 Tourists Rescued After Long-Tail Boat Capsizes Off Krabi Coast

KRABI — Twelve tourists were rescued after a long-tail boat capsized at sea off the coast of Krabi on Saturday, March 21, 2026, in an incident that left two people injured and prompted a swift multi-agency emergency response.

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The accident occurred at approximately 3:30pm on the route between Koh Poda and Ao Nam Mao Pier, a popular stretch of water frequented by tour boats carrying visitors to the region’s famed islands. Authorities confirmed that all 12 passengers were accounted for, with ten reported safe and unharmed. The two injured individuals were transported to hospital for medical treatment; their conditions have not been disclosed.

Rapid Rescue Operation

The Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park received the alert from the Narenthorn Krabi Centre and immediately dispatched officials to the scene under the direction of the park chief. Upon arrival, rescuers found the overturned vessel in the water, while a speedboat in the vicinity had already begun assisting those affected.

The injured were rushed to hospital, while the remaining passengers were taken to Koh Poda for initial care before being safely transported back to Ao Nam Mao Pier. Officials praised the swift coordination between national park authorities and private boat operators, noting that the rapid response helped stabilise the situation quickly and prevented further harm.

Safety Reminder

The national park expressed gratitude to all agencies and individuals involved in the rescue effort, highlighting the importance of rapid response capabilities in maritime emergencies. Officials also reiterated the need for strict adherence to marine safety measures by both operators and tourists, emphasizing that such incidents serve as a sobering reminder of the risks associated with sea travel, particularly in busy tourist areas such as Krabi.

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Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the capsize, though details have not yet been released. Further monitoring and enforcement of safety regulations are expected to follow, with continued cooperation between government agencies and local operators to ensure passenger safety remains a priority as tourism activity continues in the region.

-Thailand News (TN)