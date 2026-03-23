Filipina Arrested After Newborn Found Discarded in Bag at Bangkok Mall

BANGKOK — A 25-year-old Filipina woman has been arrested following the discovery of a newborn baby’s body inside a black plastic bag at a women’s restroom in a major shopping mall on Sukhumvit Road, authorities confirmed.

Newborn baby found in rubbish bin in Banglamung, suspected mother identified

The body was found at approximately 4:24pm on March 20 when cleaning staff conducting routine trash collection in a storage room adjacent to the restroom noticed the bag felt unusually heavy. Security personnel were alerted, and police, forensic teams and medical examiners were dispatched to the scene.

The infant, identified as male, showed no visible injuries or bruises, officials said. Investigators are awaiting laboratory results to determine the cause of death.

CCTV Trail Leads to Suspect

CCTV footage reviewed by police showed a foreign woman entering the restroom carrying a pink suitcase and a white tote bag. She was later seen leaving the mall and taking a taxi to Bangkok Apiwatthana Bus Terminal. Officers tracked her to the terminal, where they observed bloodstains on her clothing.

She was taken to Police General Hospital, where medical staff confirmed she had recently given birth and required treatment, including stitches and injections. She remained in hospital overnight under supervision.

Shocking: Filipino mother who just gave birth leaves newborn in Bangkok shopping mall toilet, arrested. pic.twitter.com/IVARUQkvJh — Dino (@Dino_mite2050) March 22, 2026

Charges Pending Forensic Confirmation

While investigators have stated that evidence strongly points to the woman as the mother, official confirmation awaits forensic results linking her to the newborn and determining the exact cause of death.

Newborn child rescued from garbage bin in Bang Kapi

The woman faces charges related to tampering with a corpse and concealing or disposing of a body. Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward as the investigation continues.

-Thailand News (TN)