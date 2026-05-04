Private Helicopter Crashes Near Samut Prakan Petrol Station, Bursts Into Flames

SAMUT PRAKAN — On May 3, 2026, a private helicopter crashed near a factory runway in Samut Prakan, burst into flames, and only the tail section remained intact; however, surprisingly, the occupants suffered only minor injuries and were able to walk away from the wreckage on their own.

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The crash occurred approximately 200 metres from the intended landing point, with the impact sparking a grass fire that spread from the wreckage. Rescue worker Jatuporn Yatcharoen, one of the first at the scene, said the helicopter belonged to a private factory and was a two-seater aircraft. The crash site was located behind a petrol station in Bang Mekhao Khao, Tai Ban subdistrict, Mueang district — a location that could have turned a routine accident into a major disaster had the helicopter veered slightly off course.

Police in Samut Prakan said the incident was reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. The helicopter was being flown by the factory owner, travelling from a factory in Samut Prakan to another in Chonburi. Shortly after take-off, at an altitude of around 10 to 30 metres — barely above the treetops — the pilot detected a mechanical problem and attempted an emergency landing.

Authorities believe the rotor blades struck tall grass during the emergency descent, causing the aircraft to destabilise, crash and ignite. The engine compartment was completely destroyed by fire, and firefighters took about one hour to bring the blaze under control. When the flames subsided, only the tail section remained recognisable. The injured individual, identified as a mechanic who was on board, showed rescuers a video clip of the helicopter attempting to land just before the crash — a final few seconds of footage that may hold clues to what went wrong.

Initial assessments suggest the engine may have lacked sufficient power during take-off, a critical failure at low altitude where there is no time to recover. However, police confirmed that the helicopter was relatively new, having been purchased two years ago, and had no prior record of faults. The pilot was properly licensed to operate the aircraft, and there were no immediate indications of pilot error.

The fact that both occupants survived with only minor injuries, despite the helicopter being consumed by fire, has been described by rescue workers as nothing short of miraculous. The grass beneath the aircraft may have softened the impact, and the quick evacuation before the flames spread likely saved their lives.

Forensic teams are continuing to examine the crash site to determine the exact cause. Investigators will review technical data, witness accounts and the video footage recorded by the mechanic as part of a detailed inquiry. Further updates are expected once forensic analysis is complete.

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For the factory owner and his mechanic, what began as a routine flight between factories ended in a fireball and a narrow escape. The helicopter is gone, reduced to a tail section and scattered debris. But the two men walked away, and in aviation, that is the only outcome that matters. The investigation will determine why the engine failed. But for now, the people of Samut Prakan have seen something they will not soon forget: a helicopter falling from the sky, flames reaching toward a petrol station, and two men walking out of the smoke alive.

-Thailand News (TN)