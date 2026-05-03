Thai Police Rush 300kg Patient to Chulalongkorn Hospital in Extraordinary Operation

BANGKOK — When a 300-kilogram patient began struggling to breathe in the Udomsuk area on the morning of May 1, 2026, emergency responders faced an impossible choice: send a standard ambulance that could not accommodate the patient, or improvise. They chose improvisation.

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The patient, whose name has not been released, was suffering severe respiratory distress requiring urgent transfer to Chulalongkorn Hospital. But standard ambulances, designed for patients of typical size, could not safely or comfortably transport someone of nearly 300 kilograms. The risk of further injury or death during transit was unacceptable. Authorities needed a different solution.

At approximately 9:00 a.m., officials made the decision: they would use a slide-bed truck—a vehicle normally deployed for towing broken-down cars and recovering vehicles from accidents—to transport the patient instead. The truck’s flat, low bed and winch system could accommodate the patient’s size in ways that an ambulance stretcher and cabin could not.

The unusual sight of a recovery truck serving as an ambulance required coordination across multiple agencies. Royal Initiative traffic police were brought in to clear the route, blocking intersections and redirecting commuters to create a clear path through Bangkok’s notoriously gridlocked streets. The Expressway Authority of Thailand granted special permission for the truck to use expressway routes, significantly reducing travel time compared with surface roads. What would have been a slow, stop-and-go crawl across the city became a high-priority corridor, with police escorts and cleared lanes all the way to Chulalongkorn.

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The operation was not without risk. A slide-bed truck is not designed for patient comfort or medical monitoring. But the patient’s condition was critical, and the alternative—remaining in Udomsuk without adequate care—was worse. Emergency medical personnel rode alongside the patient throughout the journey, monitoring vitals and providing what support they could in the unconventional environment.

The patient was successfully delivered to Chulalongkorn Hospital, where medical teams were waiting to receive them. Authorities confirmed the transfer was completed without incident, and the patient is now under close medical observation. The hospital has not released further details about the patient’s condition, but officials have confirmed that the patient survived the journey and is receiving appropriate care.

The operation highlights the challenges posed by extreme medical emergencies and the need for flexibility in response planning. In a city of more than 10 million people, with traffic that can grind to a halt at any hour, standard protocols do not always suffice. Sometimes, the tools available are not the tools designed for the job, but they are the tools that work.

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For the emergency teams involved, the 300-kilogram patient will be remembered as one of the most challenging transfers of their careers—a test not just of medical skill but of creativity, coordination and sheer determination. The slide-bed truck is now back to its usual duty, hauling broken vehicles off Bangkok’s expressways. But on the morning of May 1, it served a higher purpose: carrying a life to safety when nothing else could.

-Thailand News (TN)