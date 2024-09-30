Electrical cables on a utility pole in Thailand

Man Electrocuted and Found Hanging from Power Pole in Phuket , Rushed to Hospital

At 9:10 AM on September 29th, 2024, Sakoo police officers were alerted by the 191 emergency hotline to an incident where a man had been electrocuted and was hanging from a high-voltage power pole in Soi Naithon 3, Sakoo Subdistrict, Thalang District, Phuket.

Local authorities from the Sakoo Subdistrict coordinated with the Provincial Electricity Authority to quickly respond to the scene, where they found the victim dangling from the pole in front of a hotel (the name of the hotel was not revealed by the authorities).

By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Phuket Express

