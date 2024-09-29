More Heavy Rains Expected Across Thailand

BANGKOK (NNT) – Satellite images from Sunday morning (Sep 29) have indicated an increase in rain clouds and thunderstorms across Thailand’s Northern and Upper Northeastern regions and Bangkok and its surrounding areas. Storm activity is also intensifying around the center of a tropical storm located east of Luzon Island in the Philippines, which is expected to strengthen into a typhoon by the end of the day and track west-northwest towards Taiwan.

Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Thailand from September 29th to October 3rd

In Thailand, the weather instability is driven by a low-pressure system currently over northern Vietnam, combined with fluctuating wind patterns. By Monday, a moderate cold air mass from China is forecasted to move into the region, leading to shifts in wind direction in the northern parts of the country. As the cold air collides with existing warm air, it is expected to generate easterly and northeasterly winds in the North, while westerly and southwesterly winds will prevail over the Andaman Sea.

