Northern Railway Back in Operation as Chiang Mai Floodwaters Recede

On September 28th, 2024, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, announced that train services on the northern railway line have fully resumed after floodwaters at Chiang Mai Railway Station receded.

Suriya noted that morning operations returned to normal, ensuring residents and travelers could use the northern rail line safely. He also emphasized the importance of continued monitoring of flood-prone areas, instructing the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to provide full support for passengers, particularly in areas still at risk of flooding.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational