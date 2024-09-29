Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night

Phuket Restaurant Targeted Twice Overnight by Foreign Suspects in Shooting and Vandalism

At 2:18 AM on September 29th, 2024, Cherngtalay police officers received a shooting report at a restaurant in Soi Cherngtalay Subdistrict, Thalang District, Phuket.

A security guard at the restaurant, Mr. Korchem Nookul, reported that a foreign male suspect arrived on a motorcycle, and allegedly fired one shot at the restaurant’s window, shattering the glass, before fleeing the scene on his bike.

By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Phuket Express

