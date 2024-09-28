German Man Allegedly Attacks Another Foreigner at Pizza Restaurant in Phuket

A German man allegedly attacked a foreign man who is a pizza restaurant owner’s husband and damaged a pizza shop in the Sakoo sub-district.
The Sakoo Police told the Phuket Express that on Friday (September 27th) they went to the pizza restaurant, whose full name was withheld pending a further investigation, near the Phuket International Airport after the story went viral in social media. CCTV footage at the restaurant at 02:00 A.M. showed a foreign man was eating in the restaurant. However, for unclear reasons, he became agitated and began throwing objects from the restaurant around before putting the husband of the owner of the restaurant in a headlock, who had been trying to de-escalate the situation. The suspect also struck a vehicle in front of the restaurant on his way out.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
