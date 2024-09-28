Polish woman charged for bomb threat on VietJet flight to Bangkok

Thai police have filed charges against a Polish female passenger who allegedly made a bomb threat on-board a VietJet flight VZ961, during a flight from Da Nang to Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

When the plane landed at Suvarnabhumi airport, it was directed to an isolated area and all passengers and crew were evacuated. Security officials then searched all passengers and their hand luggage, while an EOD team checked all hold baggage and the aircraft. No explosives or suspicious objects were found.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World

