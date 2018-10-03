Hat Yai International Airport in Songkhla
South

Singapore man fined $4,500 for bomb hoax on Scoot flight to Hat Yai

By TN / October 3, 2018

Unhappy at being told that he had to check in his carry-on bag, a 41-year-old man on board a Scoot flight joked that he had a bomb in the bag.

This led to the Hat Yai-bound plane being turned back to Singapore, and fighter jets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) being scrambled to escort it back.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

