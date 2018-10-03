Suthep’s son acquitted of Koh Samui forest encroachment

The Appeal Court on Tuesday acquitted veteran politician Suthep Thaugsuban’s son and three others of encroaching on a mountainous area of forest on Koh Samui in Surat Thani, ruling there was a doubt that the area was part of a protected reserve.
The Criminal Court in Bangkok read the ruling of the Appeal Court for Tan Thaugsuban, 39, Pongchai Fathaweeporn, 55, Samart Ruangsri, 63, and Banjerd Laopiyasakul, 65, former secretary to Mr Suthep.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
