Authorities Raid Luxury Villa in Krabi Over Spanish Nominee Land and Illegal Hotel

KRABI, Thailand — A joint task force led by Krabi Governor Angkoon Silathevakul and Provincial Police Commander Police Major General Sukkasem Nakhonwilai conducted a high-profile raid on a luxury pool villa on June 2, investigating allegations of illegal foreign land ownership and unlicensed hospitality operations.

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The operation targeted a property situated on a 2.5-rai plot in Moo 7, Nong Thale subdistrict, Mueang Krabi district. The raid was initiated by a specialized provincial task force investigating offenses related to foreign business ownership through nominee arrangements. Preliminary examinations of the land ownership documents revealed that the property is registered under a private company controlled by two Spanish nationals and one Thai national. Authorities suspect this corporate structure was designed to utilize Thai shareholders as nominees to circumvent the Thai Land Code, which strictly prohibits foreign nationals from owning land directly. If proven, the company could be legally classified as a foreign entity, rendering the land ownership invalid under Thai law.

Beyond the land ownership violations, inspectors discovered that the villa had been operating as an unlicensed daily rental accommodation for foreign tourists. The property, which reportedly charged 60,000 baht for a minimum three-night stay, has allegedly been functioning in this capacity for approximately three years without the required license under the Hotel Act of 2004. Furthermore, authorities are investigating potential violations of Section 38 of the Immigration Act of 1979, which mandates that accommodation providers must notify immigration authorities of foreign nationals staying on their premises.

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The owners of the company were not present at the villa during the search. Consequently, officials have directed personnel from the Krabi Land Office to file a formal complaint with investigators at the Ao Nang Police Station. Law enforcement agencies will now proceed with identifying and summoning the individuals involved to acknowledge the allegations and face formal legal proceedings.

This specific raid is part of a comprehensive provincial crackdown on foreign-linked enterprises operating in violation of Thai law. Governor Angkoon indicated that authorities have already executed search warrants on six other businesses suspected of utilizing nominee structures, including various accommodation providers, restaurants, a zoo, and a cannabis cultivation facility, all of which are currently subject to ongoing legal action. According to data from the Department of Business Development, there are 401 companies in Krabi province with foreign participation that are currently slated for rigorous examination by the authorities.

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The enforcement action underscores the Thai government’s intensified efforts to protect national economic interests and ensure compliance with the Foreign Business Act and related property regulations. Provincial authorities have emphasized that all businesses operating within Krabi must adhere strictly to the legal frameworks governing foreign investment, land ownership, and hospitality licensing.

-Thailand News (TN)