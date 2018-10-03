Popular Maya Bay closed indefinitely for rehab after serious damage





The closure of Maya Bay, part of an island in Krabi’s Mueang district globally famous after it was picked as the shooting location for the movie “The Beach” in 1999, has been extended indefinitely from Monday (Oct 1), sending tour operators into a disarray.

The bay and nearby bays in Koh Phi Phi in Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park, are annually closed between June 1 and Oct 1 during the monsoon season and it was supposed to be reopened on Oct 1.

