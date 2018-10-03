Gambling den raided in Korat





NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Provincial officials raided a gambling den in Muang district on Tuesday night, arresting 45 people and seizing around 70,000 baht in cash laying on card and dice tables.

The den was operating inside the premises of a former barbecue restaurant in tambon Jo Ho. The raid was conducted by provincial officials supported by troops from the 21st Army Circle.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRASIT TANGPRASERT

BANGKOK POST

