Thai woman arrested for procuring girl, 13, for elderly Japanese man





A Thai woman was arrested early on Wednesday for allegedly soliciting a 13-year-old girl to sell sex to a 71-year-old Japanese man in Pattaya.

Police arrested Ployphan Muangdit, 20, at a restaurant on Soi Yai Lia 31 in Tambon Nong Prue of Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district at 12.20am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

