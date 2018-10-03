Street in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung District
Pattaya

Thai woman arrested for procuring girl, 13, for elderly Japanese man

By TN / October 3, 2018

A Thai woman was arrested early on Wednesday for allegedly soliciting a 13-year-old girl to sell sex to a 71-year-old Japanese man in Pattaya.

Police arrested Ployphan Muangdit, 20, at a restaurant on Soi Yai Lia 31 in Tambon Nong Prue of Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district at 12.20am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close