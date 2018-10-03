Thai woman arrested for procuring girl, 13, for elderly Japanese man

A Thai woman was arrested early on Wednesday for allegedly soliciting a 13-year-old girl to sell sex to a 71-year-old Japanese man in Pattaya.
Police arrested Ployphan Muangdit, 20, at a restaurant on Soi Yai Lia 31 in Tambon Nong Prue of Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district at 12.20am.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
