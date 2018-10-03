Tuk tuk in Chiang Mai old town
Chiang Mai

Cops Bust Tuk-Tuk Who Harassed, Kicked Grab Driver

By TN / October 3, 2018

CHIANG MAI — Police on Tuesday arrested a tuk-tuk driver filmed berating and kicking a GrabCar driver in front of two foreign tourists in the northern city of Chiang Mai.

Rungruj Jinaruen, 37, was charged with various offenses, including intimidation, carrying of weapons and driving a tuk-tuk without license. Rungruj was also identified as the man who was arrested for giving a middle finger to another motorist last year.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

