‘Broken down car’ used to smuggle 100kg of ‘ice’





Police in Pathumn Thani seized 100 kilogrammes of crystal meth hidden in the boot of a car being towed from Ayutthaya province to Songkhla on Monday.

Pol Col Krisana Patanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office, said on Tuesday that the drug shipment was seized when highway police stopped a slide-bed tow truck for a search on Kanchanaphisek Road in Lat Lum Kaeo district, Pathum Thani.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

