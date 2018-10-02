Colorful tour bus in Kanchanaburi
Pattaya

Bus driver nabbed for stealing money from US tourist, ‘ice’ found

By TN / October 2, 2018

PATTAYA: A bus driver was arrested for stealing a bag from an American tourist, and crystal methamphetamine was found in his possession.

Pattaya police station chief Apichai Krobpetch said Suchart Chanthachote was arrested on Monday after a complaint from the US visitor that he had left a bag containing money on a tour bus on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

TREENAI CHANSRICHOL
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close