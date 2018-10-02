Bus driver nabbed for stealing money from US tourist, ‘ice’ found

PATTAYA: A bus driver was arrested for stealing a bag from an American tourist, and crystal methamphetamine was found in his possession.
Pattaya police station chief Apichai Krobpetch said Suchart Chanthachote was arrested on Monday after a complaint from the US visitor that he had left a bag containing money on a tour bus on Saturday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
TREENAI CHANSRICHOL
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Crane lift collapses at Amari Nova Hotel, 1 person killed, 4 people critically injured
-
“Commit crime in Pattaya and we’ll get you” police chief tells would be criminals
-
Grandfather, granddaughter crushed to death by truck
-
Man gets 10 years for double-parking road rage shooting
-
PM denies Pattaya shenanigans