Bus driver nabbed for stealing money from US tourist, ‘ice’ found





PATTAYA: A bus driver was arrested for stealing a bag from an American tourist, and crystal methamphetamine was found in his possession.

Pattaya police station chief Apichai Krobpetch said Suchart Chanthachote was arrested on Monday after a complaint from the US visitor that he had left a bag containing money on a tour bus on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

TREENAI CHANSRICHOL

BANGKOK POST

Share this article