Ambulances blocked for transporting ‘ice’

Three suspects were arrested in the northern province of Phayao late Sunday night with 400 kilogrammes of ‘ice’ and ketamine in two ambulances normally hired for emergency services in Pathum Thani province.
Police followed the two ambulances from the northernmost province of Chiang Rai and made arrest attempts in Phayao.
Full story: Bangkok Post
SAIARUN PINADUANG AND PONGPAT WONGYALA
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.