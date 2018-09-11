Ambulances blocked for transporting ‘ice’





Three suspects were arrested in the northern province of Phayao late Sunday night with 400 kilogrammes of ‘ice’ and ketamine in two ambulances normally hired for emergency services in Pathum Thani province.

Police followed the two ambulances from the northernmost province of Chiang Rai and made arrest attempts in Phayao.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SAIARUN PINADUANG AND PONGPAT WONGYALA

BANGKOK POST

