Suicide prevented on Ubon Ratchathani bridge

A young man was prevented from jumping to his death from a bridge over the Mool River in Ubon Ratchathani early on Tuesday.
The day before was World Suicide Prevention Day.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
