The body of an Ubon Ratchathani man suffering from depression, who had reportedly jumped into a river on Monday night, was found on Tuesday morning.

Police said the body of Adisak Boonlom, 54, was found in a fishing net at the Haad Sai Kaew beach on the banks of the Mool River in Tambon Phibun in Phibun Mangsahan district at 6.30am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation