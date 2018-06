The Kwae Noi Bamrung Daen Dam in Phitsanulok province was not affected by a 3.4-magnitude earthquake that hit nearby Loei province late on Sunday night, according to Bundith Inta, the dam director.

The Thai Meteorological Deopartment’s Seismology Bureau said the quake occurred at 10.08pm with the epicentre in Wang Saphung district of Loei.

By Thai PBS