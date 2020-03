People arriving from China, Iran, Italy, South Korea must disclose their self-quarantine locations, or face a 20,000-baht fine and later one-year jail for repeated failure to comply, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Dr Suthep Petchmark, health inspector-general, announced the new measure at Suvarnabhumi airport on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supoj Wancharoen

BANGKOK POST

