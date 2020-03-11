Thailand suspends visa on arrival facility for citizens of 18 countries





In light of the global spread of COVID-19 and increasing concern over a potential widespread domestic outbreak, Thailand has suspended the visa on arrival (VOA) facility for citizens of 18 countries and has scrapped visa free access for those from Italy, South Korea and Hong Kong with immediate effect.

The 18 countries are Bulgaria, Bhutan, China (including Taiwan), Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Vanuatu.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

