Coronavirus: Visa On Arrival, Free Visas Still Valid





BANGKOK, March 12 (TNA) — The government’s decision to lift visa-on-arrival (VOA) and free visa privileges to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cannot take effect immediately due to legal obligations with some countries.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha discussed the issue with Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, and Consular Affairs director-general Chatree Atchananant as the government was reconsidering the suspension of VOA for 17 countries and one economic territory and free visas for South Korea, Hong Kong and Italy amid the COVID-19 spreading.

