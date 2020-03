People returning from cities to their home provinces for Songkran could be a vector for spreading the coronavirus disease to older members of their families, a disease specialist warned on Thursday.

The warning came from Thiravat Hemachudha, director of the Health Science Centre of Emerging Diseases at Chulalongkorn University.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

