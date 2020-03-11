Chiang Mai Cancels Its Songkran Festival





CHIANG MAI, March 11 (TNA) — The municipal office of the northern province has cancelled all activities related to the Songkran water festival in April to help control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Chiang Mai mayor Tasanai Buranupakorn said the annual Songkran New Year festival that normally attracted huge crowds would be completely suspended and there would be only Lanna-styled decorations in urban areas and exhibitions on traditional lifestyles at the ancient Tha Phae gate and the Three Kings Monument.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



