Chiang Mai Cancels Its Songkran Festival

Chiang Mai Cancels Its Songkran Festival1 min read
CHIANG MAI, March 11 (TNA) — The municipal office of the northern province has cancelled all activities related to the Songkran water festival in April to help control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Chiang Mai mayor Tasanai Buranupakorn said the annual Songkran New Year festival that normally attracted huge crowds would be completely suspended and there would be only Lanna-styled decorations in urban areas and exhibitions on traditional lifestyles at the ancient Tha Phae gate and the Three Kings Monument.
Full story: mcot.net
TNA