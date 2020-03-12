Fri. Mar 13th, 2020

Health Ministry reports 11 new Coronavirus cases in group who shared drinks

1 day ago TN
Thai beverages chilled with ice cubes

Thai soft drinks chilled with ice cubes. Photo: Mattes.


Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health today announced 11 new COVID-19 cases, saying that they had been sharing the same glass of whisky and cigarette. The new cases bring total infections in Thailand to 70, with 35 of them having recovered and one fatality.

Public health permanent secretary Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai told a news conference this morning that all 11 cases are Thai people with a history of close contact with a friend from Hong Kong, who has already left for home.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

