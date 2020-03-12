Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals in Koh Racha

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals in Koh Racha1 min read
PHUKET: A 67-year-old Frenchman is facing serious fines for dropping anchor on protected corals off Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket.
Somnuek Boonyai, Chief of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Region 6 office’s Preservation of Marine Life Section, told The Phuket News that he was notified by a member of Marine Rangers last Friday (Mar 6) that a yacht named “Cotinga” had dropped anchor anchor in a protected coral area, causing damage to corals.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Khunanya Wanchanwet
The Phuket News