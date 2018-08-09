Foreign tourists stranded on Phuket’s Koh Racha rescued





The Navy sent a ship to rescue 161 foreign tourists and 16 Thai hotel staff stranded on Koh Racha Wednesday night and brought them back to the Phuket mainland.

The tourists, mostly Chinese and Russians, and the hotel employees arrived on board HTMS Narathiwat at Phuket deep-sea port in Muang district at 10pm.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

