India is now world’s No. 1 rice exporter





India has dethroned Thailand as the world’s top rice exporter for the first seven months of this year with a total export of 7.05 million tonnes – a slight increase of 0.8 percent against the same period last year, according to the Thai Rice Exporters Association.

Thailand ranks second after India with a total export of 6.23 million tonnes – an increase of 1.1 percent. Vietnam is third with 4.33 million tonnes – a whopping increase of 18.9 percent.

By Thai PBS

