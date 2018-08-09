Rice field in northern Thailand
India is now world’s No. 1 rice exporter

By TN / August 9, 2018

India has dethroned Thailand as the world’s top rice exporter for the first seven months of this year with a total export of 7.05 million tonnes – a slight increase of 0.8 percent against the same period last year, according to the Thai Rice Exporters Association.

Thailand ranks second after India with a total export of 6.23 million tonnes – an increase of 1.1 percent. Vietnam is third with 4.33 million tonnes – a whopping increase of 18.9 percent.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

