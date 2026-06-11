Thailand Closely Monitoring Thai-Cambodian Border Amid Reports of Tank Deployment, Says NSC

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thailand is actively monitoring the situation along its border with Cambodia following reports that China has delivered tanks to Cambodia, some of which have reportedly been deployed near the frontier, according to the National Security Council (NSC).

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NSC Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchuad described the current border situation as “delicate and fragile.” However, he stressed that both countries continue to observe an existing ceasefire agreement and that the situation remains manageable at the local level.

“Communication channels between the two countries are still functioning despite occasional friction,” Chatchai said. “While there may be some clashes or disagreements, there is still room for dialogue, allowing progress to continue.”

On the maritime front, Cambodia has moved to pursue compulsory conciliation under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) regarding overlapping boundary claims with Thailand. Chatchai said the issue is being handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is preparing detailed responses and considering appropriate measures.

Chatchai addressed recent remarks by Cambodian acting head of state Hun Sen, who suggested Cambodia could use both negotiation and military force to reclaim territory. He advised viewing the comments within their proper political context.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has brushed off concerns over China's delivery of T-59D tanks to Cambodia. "It has nothing to do with Thailand and is not a cause for concern," he said, adding that "the Thai military is prepared for this." pic.twitter.com/H65XJFqi5I — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 10, 2026

“Hun Sen has to speak within that political context,” Chatchai noted. “Thailand will follow the appropriate approach as outlined by the prime minister.” He added that it is still too early to determine whether Hun Sen would pursue such actions, but confirmed that Thai authorities are prepared and will continue close monitoring.

Meanwhile, Hun Sen himself pushed back against what he called misreporting by some Thai media outlets. Speaking at a meeting with local councils and officials from Siem Reap and Oddar Meanchey provinces on Tuesday, he insisted that Cambodia remains committed to peaceful resolution of border issues.

“I did not call for military measures. I clearly emphasized peaceful means,” Hun Sen said, referring to earlier comments made at a displacement centre known as Waiting Village. He added that peaceful solutions will remain a core part of the Cambodian People’s Party’s political platform for the 2027 and 2028 elections.

Hun Sen urged Thai journalists to report his statements accurately and in full context, cautioning political leaders against relying solely on potentially distorted media accounts.

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The border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have simmered for years, occasionally flaring over historical and territorial disputes. Both sides have so far maintained dialogue mechanisms to prevent escalation.

-Thailand News (TN)